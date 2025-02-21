Extras
Cast members share a preview of what’s to come in the 2024 Call the Midwife Holiday Special.
Find out which cast members are busy making gifts when they aren’t in front of the camera.
Find out what your favorite Call the Midwife cast members love to eat during the holidays.
In this clip, the Call the Midwife cast dish on what they really think of mince meat pies.
When it comes to mince pie contests, not everyone is a winner.
Look out, Poplar… Santa (aka Fred Buckle) has arrived with gifts!
Teaming up in the kitchen leads to a heartful conversation between Sister Veronica and Geoffrey.
When Trixie learns the police have halted their search for Reggie, she jumps into action.
While filling in for Miss Higgins at the office, Nancy meets Roger Nobel, a medical salesman.
Miss Higgins is paid a visit from her long lost son, Victor.
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.