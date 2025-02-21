© 2025 WSKG

Call the Midwife

Episode 2

Season 14 Episode 2 | 53m 07s

Trixie cares for a single mother recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital. An outbreak of gonorrhea sees Shelagh and Miss Higgins using the Council’s new tracing system to identify contacts for testing and treatment.

Aired: 03/06/25 | Expires: 06/17/25
Extras
Watch 1:27
Call the Midwife
Cast Talks Homemade Christmas Gifts
Find out which cast members are busy making gifts when they aren’t in front of the camera.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:27
Watch 1:21
Call the Midwife
Cast on Their Favorite Holiday Foods
Find out what your favorite Call the Midwife cast members love to eat during the holidays.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:21
Watch 1:36
Call the Midwife
Cast Weighs in on Mince Meat Pies - Yay or Nay?
In this clip, the Call the Midwife cast dish on what they really think of mince meat pies.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:36
Watch 6:14
Call the Midwife
Cast on What's to Come in the 2024 Holiday Special
Cast members share a preview of what’s to come in the 2024 Call the Midwife Holiday Special.
Clip: S14 E0 | 6:14
Watch 0:53
Call the Midwife
Sister Veronica and Mince Pies
When it comes to mince pie contests, not everyone is a winner.
Clip: S14 E0 | 0:53
Watch 0:40
Call the Midwife
Santa Makes a Special Stop in Poplar
Look out, Poplar… Santa (aka Fred Buckle) has arrived with gifts!
Clip: S14 E0 | 0:40
Watch 2:06
Call the Midwife
Sister Veronica and Geoffrey Have a Heart-to-Heart
Teaming up in the kitchen leads to a heartful conversation between Sister Veronica and Geoffrey.
Clip: S14 E0 | 2:06
Watch 1:13
Call the Midwife
Trixie Helps in the Search for Reggie
When Trixie learns the police have halted their search for Reggie, she jumps into action.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:13
Watch 1:03
Call the Midwife
Romance is in the Air for Nancy
While filling in for Miss Higgins at the office, Nancy meets Roger Nobel, a medical salesman.
Clip: S14 E0 | 1:03
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Miss Higgins' Shocking Visitor
Miss Higgins is paid a visit from her long lost son, Victor.
Clip: S13 E8 | 1:09
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 14
  • Call the Midwife Season 13
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 5
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Episode: S14 E4
Watch 53:15
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
Episode: S14 E3 | 53:15
Watch 52:36
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
An apparent immaculate conception causes consternation at Nonnatus House.
Episode: S14 E1 | 52:36
Watch 1:53:57
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2024
It’s Christmastime in 1969, but fears of the flu and an escaped prisoner loom over Nonnatus House.
Episode: S14 E0 | 1:53:57
Watch 53:40
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Episode: S13 E8 | 53:40
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
Episode: S13 E7 | 54:00
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
Episode: S13 E5 | 54:01
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
Episode: S13 E6 | 54:00
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
Episode: S13 E4 | 54:01
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Episode: S13 E3 | 54:01