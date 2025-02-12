River Restoration

Extras
Discover the non-antibiotic solutions used to combat stony coral tissue loss disease.
Meet Floaty Boat, the high-tech vessel ensuring precise coral larvae restoration.
The innovative mission to restore coral reefs with a groundbreaking musical twist.
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
M. Sanjayan witnesses the ingenious net capturing of coral spawn.
Sanjayan visits Australia’s east coast to explore mangrove forests, spot dugongs and more.
Dr. Niels Martin Schmidt's team are monitoring muskoxen in the frozen northeast.
Sanjayan travels to Australia to see the effects of climate change.
M. Sanjayan investigates the biodiversity around Cairns Airport and meets the cane toad.
M. Sanjayan witnesses the damage done by camels to an Australian ancestral waterhole.
This urgent and important series charts six key wildlife habitats.
M. Sanjayan continues his journey in East Africa.