© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Changing Planet

River Restoration

Season 4 Episode 1

In the 4th year of this 7-year project exploring the planet’s most threatened ecosystems, Dr. M. Sanjayan visits northern California where the largest river restoration project in United States history is aiming to bring life back to a sacred river.

Aired: 03/11/25
Extras
Watch 3:19
Changing Planet
Battling Coral Disease: Treatments Below the Waves
Discover the non-antibiotic solutions used to combat stony coral tissue loss disease.
Clip: S3 E1 | 3:19
Watch 4:49
Changing Planet
Floaty Boat: Precise Delivery for Coral Larvae
Meet Floaty Boat, the high-tech vessel ensuring precise coral larvae restoration.
Clip: S3 E1 | 4:49
Watch 4:36
Changing Planet
Reef Nursery Symphony: Soundscaping for Coral Restoration
The innovative mission to restore coral reefs with a groundbreaking musical twist.
Clip: S3 E1 | 4:36
Watch 54:21
Changing Planet
Coral Special
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
Episode: S3 E1 | 54:21
Watch 3:52
Changing Planet
Capturing Life's Genesis: Coral Spawn Collection
M. Sanjayan witnesses the ingenious net capturing of coral spawn.
Clip: S3 E1 | 3:52
Watch 54:26
Changing Planet
Episode 2
Sanjayan visits Australia’s east coast to explore mangrove forests, spot dugongs and more.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:26
Watch 3:03
Changing Planet
Monitoring Muskoxen Births in Arctic Greenland
Dr. Niels Martin Schmidt's team are monitoring muskoxen in the frozen northeast.
Clip: S2 E2 | 3:03
Watch 54:06
Changing Planet
Episode 1
Sanjayan travels to Australia to see the effects of climate change.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:06
Watch 2:30
Changing Planet
The Troublesome Cane Toad Invasion In Australia
M. Sanjayan investigates the biodiversity around Cairns Airport and meets the cane toad.
Clip: S2 E2 | 2:30
Watch 2:22
Changing Planet
Camel Crisis in the Australian Outback
M. Sanjayan witnesses the damage done by camels to an Australian ancestral waterhole.
Clip: S2 E1 | 2:22
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Changing Planet Season 3
  • Changing Planet Season 2
  • Changing Planet Season 1
Watch 54:21
Changing Planet
Coral Special
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
Episode: S3 E1 | 54:21
Watch 54:26
Changing Planet
Episode 2
Sanjayan visits Australia’s east coast to explore mangrove forests, spot dugongs and more.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:26
Watch 54:06
Changing Planet
Episode 1
Sanjayan travels to Australia to see the effects of climate change.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:06
Watch 54:30
Changing Planet
Episode 1
This urgent and important series charts six key wildlife habitats.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:30
Watch 54:31
Changing Planet
Episode 2
M. Sanjayan continues his journey in East Africa.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:31