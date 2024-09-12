Mexican American Comfort Food

Extras
Choucroute Garnie, Endive Salad; a visit to Portland, OR; European-Style Sausages.
Sinigang, Neorm Sach Moan; a visit to Oakland, CA.
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
A Louisiana a pig roast, Cajun Rice Dressing and Stuffed Turkey Wings.
New England Bar Pizza, Lemon Pepper Wings, Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Grill Pans.
Japanese Steakhouse Steak, Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Mozzarella; Cast Iron Skillets
Cuban Sandwiches; a visit to Tampa, Florida’s Cuban Sandwich Festival; mustard tasting.
Woodman’s-Style Clam Chowder, Hot Butter Lobster Rolls; how to eat oysters at home.
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Lard-Fried Chicken, Blueberry Biscuits; BLT Salad; tasting of regional potato chips.
Cook's Country Season 17
Cook's Country Season 16
Cook's Country Season 15
Cook's Country Season 14
Cook's Country Season 13
Cook's Country Season 12
Cook's Country Season 11
Smoked Prime Rib, Torn Potato Salad with Toasted Garlic and Herb Dressing; Grill Gloves
Seattle Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Black Cod; a visit to Seattle; the story of Chef Nobu
North Carolina Barbecue Pork, Lemonade with Honey; our recommended Fire Pits for Cooking
Vegetarian Chili, Jalepeño-Cheddar Scones; tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce
San Diego Fish Tacos, Crispy Fried Shrimp; a visit to San Diego; tasting tortilla chips.
Sisig, Soy Sauce Chicken Wings; a visit to Oakland, CA; Knorr’s Liquid Seasoning.
Smoked Citrus Chicken, Really Good Key Lime Pie; the origins of Key Lime Pie.
Texas-Style Smoked Beef Ribs, Easy Blueberry Cobbler; a visit to El Paso, TX; Charcoal.
Jamaican Oxtail, Jamaican Rice and Peas; review of countertop compost bins.
Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki Poke, Malasadas; all about freeze-dried backpacking meals.