COLLECTORS episode

Schroeder Cherry's puppetry performance, Underground Railroad, Not a Subway
Thomas Leech on Gustave Baumann's woodblock print, The Print Shop/Printing the Democrat
Kinetic designer Chris Green works with Noah's Ark educators on puppeteering snow leopard
El Orfeon Santiago Chorus performance - bonus video from MINIATURES
Schroeder Cherry's puppetry performance, Civil Rights Childrens Crusade
Artist Roberto Benavidez speaks with curator and art historian on his piñatas & piñathkos
Miniaturist Mark Murphy shows us his miniature 1/12th scale furniture
Master basket weaver Nelsiwe Dlamini at International Folk Art Market
Artist Calder Kamin on how she discovered Austin Creative Reuse
Sustainability coordinator on recycling plastic through their Precious Plastic program
SCIENCE investigates the unexpected intersection between art and the sciences
MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas
PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us.
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
HOME visits artists whose environments are filled with meaning and metaphor
HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.
Artists who use narrative to communicate personal stories & universal truths.
DEMOCRACY explores how craft is intertwined with our nation’s defining principles.
Artists explore issues of gender, race, culture and place