Craft in America

SCIENCE episode

Season 16 Episode 1

SCIENCE investigates the unexpected intersection between art and the sciences, spanning technology, engineering, biology, math, and the climate emergency. Nature, space, algorithms, and more serve as inspiration for artists connecting their work to the world around them, from the Santa Clara Pueblo in New Mexico to the computer science labs of MIT to NASA.

Aired: 11/11/24
Extras
Watch 25:34
Craft in America
Underground Railroad, Not a Subway by Schroeder Cherry
Schroeder Cherry's puppetry performance, Underground Railroad, Not a Subway
Clip: S15 | 25:34
Watch 1:10
Craft in America
Gustave Baumann's Printing the Democrat woodblock print
Thomas Leech on Gustave Baumann's woodblock print, The Print Shop/Printing the Democrat
Clip: S15 | 1:10
Watch 1:47
Craft in America
Puppeteering the snow leopard at Noah's Ark
Kinetic designer Chris Green works with Noah's Ark educators on puppeteering snow leopard
Clip: S15 | 1:47
Watch 1:23
Craft in America
El Orfeon Santiago Chorus
El Orfeon Santiago Chorus performance - bonus video from MINIATURES
Clip: S15 | 1:23
Watch 9:53
Craft in America
Schroeder Cherry's Civil Rights Childrens Crusade
Schroeder Cherry's puppetry performance, Civil Rights Childrens Crusade
Clip: S15 | 9:53
Watch 1:49
Craft in America
Roberto Benavidez on creating piñatas & "piñathkos"
Artist Roberto Benavidez speaks with curator and art historian on his piñatas & piñathkos
Clip: S15 | 1:49
Watch 2:19
Craft in America
Mark Murphy shows us his miniature furniture
Miniaturist Mark Murphy shows us his miniature 1/12th scale furniture
Clip: S15 | 2:19
Watch 1:57
Craft in America
International Folk Art Market basket weaver
Master basket weaver Nelsiwe Dlamini at International Folk Art Market
Clip: S15 | 1:57
Watch 1:18
Craft in America
Calder Kamin on Austin Creative Reuse
Artist Calder Kamin on how she discovered Austin Creative Reuse
Clip: S15 | 1:18
Watch 0:54
Craft in America
Recycling plastic through Precious Plastic program
Sustainability coordinator on recycling plastic through their Precious Plastic program
Clip: S15 | 0:54
Craft in America
COLLECTORS episode
COLLECTORS reveals the relationship between craft collectors & artists they support
Episode: S16 E2
Watch 55:36
Craft in America
MINIATURES episode
MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas
Episode: S15 E2 | 55:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
PLAY episode
PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us.
Episode: S15 E1 | 55:06
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
INSPIRATION Episode
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
Episode: S14 E1 | 54:36
Watch 55:05
Craft in America
HOME Episode
HOME visits artists whose environments are filled with meaning and metaphor
Episode: S14 E2 | 55:05
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
JEWELRY episode
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.
Episode: S13 E2 | 55:06
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
HARMONY episode
HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:36
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
STORYTELLERS episode
Artists who use narrative to communicate personal stories & universal truths.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 54:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
DEMOCRACY episode
DEMOCRACY explores how craft is intertwined with our nation’s defining principles.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 55:06
Watch 55:11
Craft in America
IDENTITY episode
Artists explore issues of gender, race, culture and place
Episode: S11 E2 | 55:11