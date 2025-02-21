© 2025 WSKG

Expressions

Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers

Season 18 Episode 9 | 25m 11s

Expressions is proud to present a concert from the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers. For over a decade this group has been dedicated to the preservation of negro spiritual songs and to honor civil rights pioneer, Dorothy Cotton. This program features performances of "I've Been Buked", "For The Goodness of God" and also includes a spiritual reading filmed at St. James AME Zion Church in Ithaca.

Aired: 02/20/25
Extras
Watch 2:32
Expressions
Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers | The Battle of Jericho
The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers perform 'The Battle of Jericho'
Clip: S18 E9 | 2:32
Watch 6:00
Expressions
John Covelli | Hungarian Rhapsody, No 11
John Covelli performs Franz Lizst's "Hungarian Rhapsody, No. 11"
Clip: S18 E8 | 6:00
Watch 6:54
Expressions
John Covelli | Alborado del Gracioso
John Covelli performs Maurice Ravel's "Alborado del Gracioso"
Clip: S18 E8 | 6:54
Watch 3:45
Expressions
John Covelli | "What The West Wind Saw"
John Covelli performs Debussy's "What The West Wind Saw"
Clip: S18 E8 | 3:45
Watch 5:37
Expressions
John Covelli | "La Cathédrale Engloutie"
John Covelli performs Debussy's "La cathédrale engloutie"
Clip: S18 E8 | 5:37
