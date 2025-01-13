John Covelli Recut

Extras
John Covelli performs Franz Lizst's "Hungarian Rhapsody, No. 11"
John Covelli performs Maurice Ravel's "Alborado del Gracioso"
John Covelli performs Debussy's "What The West Wind Saw"
John Covelli performs Debussy's "La cathédrale engloutie"
Celebrate the Kwanzaa Holiday with gospel singer Gail Houston
Join traditional Irish folk singer Pat Kane for a delightful holiday sing-a-long
Expressions revisits a classic concert from folk duo Honey Dewdrops
Expressions visits Golden Artist Colors to learn about their Our Votes, Our Stories art exhibit
Expressions looks at a unique community partnership that brings student short stories to life!
Expressions presents a classic live performance from the Sim Redmond Band
We look back at a classic concert performance from Timothy Perry and Margaret 'Pej' Reitz
Expressions presents Amber Martin performing at the Northstar House in Ithaca, NY
Expressions visits Origins Greenhouse Cafe in Cooperstown for a special concert with Priya Darshini
Expressions presents Kilrush performing at the historic Hill Top Inn