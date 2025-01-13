© 2025 WSKG

Expressions

John Covelli Recut

Season 18 Episode 8

Expressions presents a classic concert featuring John Covelli. Originally recorded in 2010, this performance features Covelli dazzling our live studio audience with pieces from Beethoven, Aaron Copland and George Gershwin. Covelli has been a staple in the Southern Tier music scene since his 20 year stint as Musical Director of the Binghamton Philharmonic in the 1980's and 90's. Adara Alston hosts.

Aired: 01/12/25
Watch 6:00
Expressions
John Covelli | Hungarian Rhapsody, No 11
John Covelli performs Franz Lizst's "Hungarian Rhapsody, No. 11"
Clip: S18 E8 | 6:00
Watch 6:54
Expressions
John Covelli | Alborado del Gracioso
John Covelli performs Maurice Ravel's "Alborado del Gracioso"
Clip: S18 E8 | 6:54
Watch 3:45
Expressions
John Covelli | "What The West Wind Saw"
John Covelli performs Debussy's "What The West Wind Saw"
Clip: S18 E8 | 3:45
Watch 5:37
Expressions
John Covelli | "La Cathédrale Engloutie"
John Covelli performs Debussy's "La cathédrale engloutie"
Clip: S18 E8 | 5:37
Watch 24:22
Expressions
Celebrating Kwanzaa with Gail Houston
Celebrate the Kwanzaa Holiday with gospel singer Gail Houston
Episode: S18 E7 | 24:22
Watch 26:06
Expressions
Irish Family Christmas with Pat Kane
Join traditional Irish folk singer Pat Kane for a delightful holiday sing-a-long
Episode: S18 E6 | 26:06
Watch 27:07
Expressions
Honey Dewdrops Recut
Expressions revisits a classic concert from folk duo Honey Dewdrops
Episode: S18 E5 | 27:07
Watch 21:56
Expressions
Our Votes, Our Stories
Expressions visits Golden Artist Colors to learn about their Our Votes, Our Stories art exhibit
Episode: S18 E4 | 21:56
Watch 28:44
Expressions
Pocket Opera Project
Expressions looks at a unique community partnership that brings student short stories to life!
Episode: S18 E3 | 28:44
Watch 26:51
Expressions
Sim Redmond Band Recut
Expressions presents a classic live performance from the Sim Redmond Band
Episode: S18 E2 | 26:51
