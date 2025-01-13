John Covelli Recut

Expressions presents a classic concert featuring John Covelli. Originally recorded in 2010, this performance features Covelli dazzling our live studio audience with pieces from Beethoven, Aaron Copland and George Gershwin. Covelli has been a staple in the Southern Tier music scene since his 20 year stint as Musical Director of the Binghamton Philharmonic in the 1980's and 90's. Adara Alston hosts.