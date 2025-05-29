© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Expressions

On The Road With The Gunpoets at The Hangar Theatre

Season 18 Episode 12 | 28m 31s

Expressions celebrates the Hangar Theatre's 50th anniversary with a special On The Road episode highlighting this organization's rich history. We also welcome Ithaca hip-hop band The Gunpoets to the Hangar stage for a performance showcasing their messages of positivity and community. Adara Alston hosts.

Aired: 05/29/25
Extras
Watch 28:22
Expressions
David Heiss & Warren Jones Recut
Expressions presents a classic recital from David Heiss and Warren Jones
Episode: S18 E11 | 28:22
Watch 26:43
Expressions
Doom Dogs at West Kortright Center
Expressions goes on the road to visit the West Kortright Center in Delaware County
Episode: S18 E10 | 26:43
Watch 25:11
Expressions
Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers
Expressions presents a concert from the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers
Episode: S18 E9 | 25:11
Watch 2:32
Expressions
Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers | The Battle of Jericho
The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers perform 'The Battle of Jericho'
Clip: S18 E9 | 2:32
Watch 6:00
Expressions
John Covelli | Hungarian Rhapsody, No 11
John Covelli performs Franz Lizst's "Hungarian Rhapsody, No. 11"
Clip: S18 E8 | 6:00
Watch 6:54
Expressions
John Covelli | Alborado del Gracioso
John Covelli performs Maurice Ravel's "Alborado del Gracioso"
Clip: S18 E8 | 6:54
Watch 3:45
Expressions
John Covelli | "What The West Wind Saw"
John Covelli performs Debussy's "What The West Wind Saw"
Clip: S18 E8 | 3:45
Watch 5:37
Expressions
John Covelli | "La Cathédrale Engloutie"
John Covelli performs Debussy's "La cathédrale engloutie"
Clip: S18 E8 | 5:37
Watch 27:09
Expressions
John Covelli Recut
Expressions presents a classic concert from John Covelli
Episode: S18 E8 | 27:09
Watch 24:22
Expressions
Celebrating Kwanzaa with Gail Houston
Celebrate the Kwanzaa Holiday with gospel singer Gail Houston
Episode: S18 E7 | 24:22
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Expressions Season 18
  • Expressions Season 17
  • Expressions Season 16
  • Expressions
  • Expressions Season 13
  • Expressions: Songs for the Seasons
  • Expressions
  • Expressions
  • Expressions Season 9
  • Expressions Season 8
  • Expressions Season 7
  • Expressions Season 6
  • Expressions Season 5
  • Expressions Season 4
  • Expressions Season 3
  • Expressions Season 2
  • Expressions Season 1
Watch 28:22
Expressions
David Heiss & Warren Jones Recut
Expressions presents a classic recital from David Heiss and Warren Jones
Episode: S18 E11 | 28:22
Watch 26:43
Expressions
Doom Dogs at West Kortright Center
Expressions goes on the road to visit the West Kortright Center in Delaware County
Episode: S18 E10 | 26:43
Watch 25:11
Expressions
Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers
Expressions presents a concert from the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers
Episode: S18 E9 | 25:11
Watch 27:09
Expressions
John Covelli Recut
Expressions presents a classic concert from John Covelli
Episode: S18 E8 | 27:09
Watch 24:22
Expressions
Celebrating Kwanzaa with Gail Houston
Celebrate the Kwanzaa Holiday with gospel singer Gail Houston
Episode: S18 E7 | 24:22
Watch 26:06
Expressions
Irish Family Christmas with Pat Kane
Join traditional Irish folk singer Pat Kane for a delightful holiday sing-a-long
Episode: S18 E6 | 26:06
Watch 27:07
Expressions
Honey Dewdrops Recut
Expressions revisits a classic concert from folk duo Honey Dewdrops
Episode: S18 E5 | 27:07
Watch 21:56
Expressions
Our Votes, Our Stories
Expressions visits Golden Artist Colors to learn about their Our Votes, Our Stories art exhibit
Episode: S18 E4 | 21:56
Watch 28:44
Expressions
Pocket Opera Project
Expressions looks at a unique community partnership that brings student short stories to life!
Episode: S18 E3 | 28:44
Watch 26:51
Expressions
Sim Redmond Band Recut
Expressions presents a classic live performance from the Sim Redmond Band
Episode: S18 E2 | 26:51