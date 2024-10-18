© 2024 WSKG

Expressions

Our Votes, Our Stories

Season 18 Episode 4 | 21m 56s

In 2023 Golden Artist Colors presented an art exhibition looking at the history and future of voting rights in America. Our Votes, Our Stories showcased the work of eight talented artists across all visual mediums on this important topic. Expressions was able to visit with four of these artists in this special episode. Hosted by Adara Alston.

Aired: 10/17/24
Expressions
Pocket Opera Project
Expressions looks at a unique community partnership that brings student short stories to life!
Episode: S18 E3 | 28:44
Watch 26:51
Expressions
Sim Redmond Band Recut
Expressions presents a classic live performance from the Sim Redmond Band
Episode: S18 E2 | 26:51
Watch 53:12
Expressions
Digital Director's Cut with Priya Darshini at Origins Greenhouse Cafe
Go behind the scenes of Priya Darshini's performance at Origins Greenhouse Cafe
Special: 53:12
Watch 3:24
Expressions
Kilrush | Galway Girl
Kilrush perform 'Galway Girl' at the historic Hill Top Inn in Elmira, New York
Clip: S17 E11 | 3:24
Watch 25:13
Expressions
Timothy Perry & Margaret 'Pej' Reitz Recut
We look back at a classic concert performance from Timothy Perry and Margaret 'Pej' Reitz
Episode: S18 E1 | 25:13
Watch 4:00
Expressions
Amber Martin at Northstar House | Rockies and the Pines
Amber Martin performs her original song, "Rockies and the Pines"
Clip: S17 E13 | 4:00
Watch 28:01
Expressions
On The Road at Northstar House with Amber Martin
Expressions presents Amber Martin performing at the Northstar House in Ithaca, NY
Episode: S17 E13 | 28:01
Watch 3:39
Expressions
Amber Martin at Northstar House | Jet Plane
Amber Martin performs her original song, "Jet Plane"
Clip: S17 E13 | 3:39
Watch 3:21
Expressions
Amber Martin at Northstar House | Eyes So Blue
Amber Martin performs her original song 'Eyes So Blue" in this Expressions extra clip
Clip: S17 E13 | 3:21
Watch 3:46
Expressions
Amber Martin at Northstar House | Old Flame
Singer/songwriter Amber Martin performs her original song "Old Flame" at Northstar House in Ithaca
Clip: S17 E13 | 3:46
