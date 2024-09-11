Pocket Opera Project

Extras
Expressions presents a classic live performance from the Sim Redmond Band
Go behind the scenes of Priya Darshini's performance at Origins Greenhouse Cafe
Kilrush perform 'Galway Girl' at the historic Hill Top Inn in Elmira, New York
We look back at a classic concert performance from Timothy Perry and Margaret 'Pej' Reitz
Expressions presents Amber Martin performing at the Northstar House in Ithaca, NY
Amber Martin performs her original song, "Rockies and the Pines"
Amber Martin performs her original song, "Jet Plane"
Amber Martin performs her original song 'Eyes So Blue" in this Expressions extra clip
Singer/songwriter Amber Martin performs her original song "Old Flame" at Northstar House in Ithaca
Expressions visits Origins Greenhouse Cafe in Cooperstown for a special concert with Priya Darshini
Latest Episodes
