Firing Line

Condoleezza Rice

Season 2024 Episode 41 | 26m 46s

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice discusses the perils of isolationism, the need for the U.S. and its allies to stand up to authoritarian states, and her assessment of Israel's war with Hamas and Hezbollah.

Aired: 10/10/24
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Baratunde Thurston
Baratunde Thurston discusses how nature can bridge divides and help heal the nation.
Episode: S2023 E712 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Doug Burgum
Doug Burgum details his policy vision for energy, climate, immigration & education reform.
Episode: S2023 E711 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Roya Mahboob
Roya Mahboob discusses the decimation of women's rights after two years of Taliban rule.
Episode: S2023 E710 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss discusses his initiative to restore civics education in public schools.
Episode: S2023 E709 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Chris Christie
Chris Christie discusses his 2024 presidential bid.
Episode: S2023 E708 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Will Hurd
Presidential candidate Will Hurd challenges prevailing GOP sentiment by taking on Trump.
Episode: S2023 E707 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Vivek Ramaswamy
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses his critique of woke capitalism.
Episode: S2023 E706 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
H.R. McMaster
H.R. McMaster discusses global threats ahead of the presidential election.
Episode: S2024 E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Election Panel: Jocelyn Benson, Stephen Richer, Ben Ginsberg
Jocelyn Benson, Stephen Richer, and Ben Ginsberg discuss how votes will be counted this November.
Episode: S2024 E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Josh Shapiro
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro makes his case for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Episode: S2024 E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Larry Hogan
Former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan talks about running for the U.S. Senate in deep-blue Maryland.
Episode: S2024 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Hillary Clinton
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discusses VP Kamala Harris' road to the White House.
Episode: S2024 E39 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Kevin Hassett
Top Trump White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett discusses this week's presidential debate.
Episode: S2024 E37 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Alex Padilla
California Senator Alex Padilla makes his case for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Episode: S2024 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Neil Gorsuch
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch discusses his book "Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law."
Episode: S2024 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Joni Ernst
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) shares her views on standing up to antisemitism and violence against women.
Episode: S2024 E32 | 26:46