Firing Line

Election Panel: Jocelyn Benson, Stephen Richer, Ben Ginsberg

Season 2024 Episode 43 | 26m 46s

A panel of election experts — Democrat Jocelyn Benson, Republican Stephen Richer, and GOP election lawyer Ben Ginsberg — discuss how votes will be counted this November, Elon Musk's claims about the election, and when Americans will know the results.

Aired: 10/24/24
Watch 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Baratunde Thurston
Baratunde Thurston discusses how nature can bridge divides and help heal the nation.
Episode: S2023 E712 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Doug Burgum
Doug Burgum details his policy vision for energy, climate, immigration & education reform.
Episode: S2023 E711 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Roya Mahboob
Roya Mahboob discusses the decimation of women's rights after two years of Taliban rule.
Episode: S2023 E710 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss discusses his initiative to restore civics education in public schools.
Episode: S2023 E709 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Chris Christie
Chris Christie discusses his 2024 presidential bid.
Episode: S2023 E708 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Will Hurd
Presidential candidate Will Hurd challenges prevailing GOP sentiment by taking on Trump.
Episode: S2023 E707 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Vivek Ramaswamy
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses his critique of woke capitalism.
Episode: S2023 E706 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
H.R. McMaster
H.R. McMaster discusses global threats ahead of the presidential election.
Episode: S2024 E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Josh Shapiro
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro makes his case for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Episode: S2024 E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Condoleezza Rice
Condoleezza Rice discusses the need for the U.S. and its allies to stand up to authoritarian states.
Episode: S2024 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Larry Hogan
Former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan talks about running for the U.S. Senate in deep-blue Maryland.
Episode: S2024 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Hillary Clinton
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discusses VP Kamala Harris' road to the White House.
Episode: S2024 E39 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Kevin Hassett
Top Trump White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett discusses this week's presidential debate.
Episode: S2024 E37 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Alex Padilla
California Senator Alex Padilla makes his case for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Episode: S2024 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Neil Gorsuch
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch discusses his book "Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law."
Episode: S2024 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Joni Ernst
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) shares her views on standing up to antisemitism and violence against women.
Episode: S2024 E32 | 26:46