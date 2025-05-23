Extras
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Baratunde Thurston discusses how nature can bridge divides and help heal the nation.
Doug Burgum details his policy vision for energy, climate, immigration & education reform.
Roya Mahboob discusses the decimation of women's rights after two years of Taliban rule.
Richard Dreyfuss discusses his initiative to restore civics education in public schools.
Chris Christie discusses his 2024 presidential bid.
Presidential candidate Will Hurd challenges prevailing GOP sentiment by taking on Trump.
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses his critique of woke capitalism.
Dr. Fei-Fei Li discusses ethical development of AI and the challenge of establishing regulations.
Historian Sir Niall Ferguson assesses the first 100 days of President Trump’s second term.
Kelsey Grammer discusses his new book. He also talks about being conservative in Hollywood.
Robert Lighthizer discusses the impact of tariffs and the future of American manufacturing.
Chef José Andrés discusses his humanitarian aid, his work in Ukraine and Gaza, and his new book.
Glenn Hubbard discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs and other ways to rebalance the economy.
NYT columnist Ross Douthat discusses his book, “Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious.”
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum discuss challenges in media and journalism's future.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina, and Natalia Kaliada discuss Lukashenko’s dictatorship.
Condoleezza Rice discusses the perils of isolationism.