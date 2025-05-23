© 2025 WSKG

Firing Line

Season 2025
Extras
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Baratunde Thurston
Baratunde Thurston discusses how nature can bridge divides and help heal the nation.
Episode: S2023 E712 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Doug Burgum
Doug Burgum details his policy vision for energy, climate, immigration & education reform.
Episode: S2023 E711 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Roya Mahboob
Roya Mahboob discusses the decimation of women's rights after two years of Taliban rule.
Episode: S2023 E710 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss discusses his initiative to restore civics education in public schools.
Episode: S2023 E709 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Chris Christie
Chris Christie discusses his 2024 presidential bid.
Episode: S2023 E708 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Will Hurd
Presidential candidate Will Hurd challenges prevailing GOP sentiment by taking on Trump.
Episode: S2023 E707 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Vivek Ramaswamy
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses his critique of woke capitalism.
Episode: S2023 E706 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Fei-Fei Li
Dr. Fei-Fei Li discusses ethical development of AI and the challenge of establishing regulations.
Episode: S2025 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Niall Ferguson
Historian Sir Niall Ferguson assesses the first 100 days of President Trump’s second term.
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer discusses his new book. He also talks about being conservative in Hollywood.
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Robert Lighthizer
Robert Lighthizer discusses the impact of tariffs and the future of American manufacturing.
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jose Andres
Chef José Andrés discusses his humanitarian aid, his work in Ukraine and Gaza, and his new book.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Glenn Hubbard
Glenn Hubbard discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs and other ways to rebalance the economy.
Episode: S2025 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ross Douthat
NYT columnist Ross Douthat discusses his book, “Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious.”
Episode: S2025 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum discuss challenges in media and journalism's future.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina, and Natalia Kaliada discuss Lukashenko’s dictatorship.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Condoleezza Rice
Condoleezza Rice discusses the perils of isolationism.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 26:46