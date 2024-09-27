Hillary Clinton

Extras
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Baratunde Thurston discusses how nature can bridge divides and help heal the nation.
Doug Burgum details his policy vision for energy, climate, immigration & education reform.
Roya Mahboob discusses the decimation of women's rights after two years of Taliban rule.
Richard Dreyfuss discusses his initiative to restore civics education in public schools.
Chris Christie discusses his 2024 presidential bid.
Presidential candidate Will Hurd challenges prevailing GOP sentiment by taking on Trump.
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses his critique of woke capitalism.
Top Trump White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett discusses this week's presidential debate.
California Senator Alex Padilla makes his case for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch discusses his book "Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law."
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) shares her views on standing up to antisemitism and violence against women.
Jocelyn Benson, Benjamin Ginsberg and David Becker discuss the integrity of American elections.
James Carville discusses how President Biden's decision to step aside has reshaped the election.
GOP strategist Mike Murphy says Democrats need to replace President Biden in the 2024 election.
Matt Pottinger says China's cold war against the U.S. is intensifying.
Doris Kearns Goodwin discusses her new book examining the 1960s through the eyes of her late husband