© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Kelsey Grammer

Season 2025 Episode 19 | 26m 46s

Actor Kelsey Grammer discusses his new book, “Karen: A Brother Remembers,” transcending tragedy after his sister’s murder, and its impact on his life and his work. He also talks about being conservative in Hollywood in the age of Trump.

Aired: 05/08/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Baratunde Thurston
Baratunde Thurston discusses how nature can bridge divides and help heal the nation.
Episode: S2023 E712 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Doug Burgum
Doug Burgum details his policy vision for energy, climate, immigration & education reform.
Episode: S2023 E711 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Roya Mahboob
Roya Mahboob discusses the decimation of women's rights after two years of Taliban rule.
Episode: S2023 E710 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss discusses his initiative to restore civics education in public schools.
Episode: S2023 E709 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Chris Christie
Chris Christie discusses his 2024 presidential bid.
Episode: S2023 E708 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Will Hurd
Presidential candidate Will Hurd challenges prevailing GOP sentiment by taking on Trump.
Episode: S2023 E707 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Vivek Ramaswamy
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses his critique of woke capitalism.
Episode: S2023 E706 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2025
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Niall Ferguson
Historian Sir Niall Ferguson assesses the first 100 days of President Trump’s second term.
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Robert Lighthizer
Robert Lighthizer discusses the impact of tariffs and the future of American manufacturing.
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jose Andres
Chef José Andrés discusses his humanitarian aid, his work in Ukraine and Gaza, and his new book.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Glenn Hubbard
Glenn Hubbard discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs and other ways to rebalance the economy.
Episode: S2025 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ross Douthat
NYT columnist Ross Douthat discusses his book, “Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious.”
Episode: S2025 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum discuss challenges in media and journalism's future.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina, and Natalia Kaliada discuss Lukashenko’s dictatorship.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Condoleezza Rice
Condoleezza Rice discusses the perils of isolationism.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Lawrence Perelman
Lawrence Perelman discusses his friendship with William F. Buckley Jr.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ross Douthat
Ross Douthat assesses Trump’s address to Congress, Ukraine and trade, and the future of the GOP.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 26:46