Richard Carmona

Extras
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Baratunde Thurston discusses how nature can bridge divides and help heal the nation.
Doug Burgum details his policy vision for energy, climate, immigration & education reform.
Roya Mahboob discusses the decimation of women's rights after two years of Taliban rule.
Richard Dreyfuss discusses his initiative to restore civics education in public schools.
Chris Christie discusses his 2024 presidential bid.
Presidential candidate Will Hurd challenges prevailing GOP sentiment by taking on Trump.
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses his critique of woke capitalism.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Firing Line Season 2025
-
Firing Line Season 2024
-
Firing Line Season 2023
-
Firing Line Season 2022
-
Firing Line Season 2021
-
Firing Line Season 2020
-
Firing Line Season 2019
-
Firing Line Season 2018
James Carville and Mike Murphy discuss the fallout from the 2024 election and Trump's second term.
Newt Gingrich discusses his new documentary and makes a conservative case for legal immigration.
Juan Williams discusses what he sees as a second civil rights movement and the backlash against it.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada discuss Lukashenko’s dictatorship.
Jonathan Haidt discusses his book, "The Anxious Generation," and Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Misty Copeland weighs in on diversity in ballet and the future of the art form.
Peggy Noonan reflects on her career in politics and media and how Trump changed the GOP.
Alsu Kurmasheva, Maria Ressa and Jonathan Munro discuss the dangers reporters face abroad.
Firing Line revisits a conversation with famed author Walter Isaacson about his Elon Musk biography.
Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George discuss the need for civil discourse.