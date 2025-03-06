© 2025 WSKG

Firing Line

Ross Douthat

Season 2025 Episode 10 | 26m 46s

Conservative New York Times columnist Ross Douthat assesses President Trump’s address to Congress, his latest actions on Ukraine and trade, and the future of the GOP. Douthat also discusses his new book, “Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious."

Aired: 03/05/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Baratunde Thurston
Baratunde Thurston discusses how nature can bridge divides and help heal the nation.
Episode: S2023 E712 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Doug Burgum
Doug Burgum details his policy vision for energy, climate, immigration & education reform.
Episode: S2023 E711 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Roya Mahboob
Roya Mahboob discusses the decimation of women's rights after two years of Taliban rule.
Episode: S2023 E710 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss discusses his initiative to restore civics education in public schools.
Episode: S2023 E709 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Chris Christie
Chris Christie discusses his 2024 presidential bid.
Episode: S2023 E708 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Will Hurd
Presidential candidate Will Hurd challenges prevailing GOP sentiment by taking on Trump.
Episode: S2023 E707 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Vivek Ramaswamy
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses his critique of woke capitalism.
Episode: S2023 E706 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2025
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Kevin Hassett
Kevin Hassett discusses President Trump’s plans for tariffs, tax cuts, and spending cuts.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Scott Lincicome and Jeff Ferry
Jeff Ferry and Scott Lincicome discuss the impact of President Trump’s tariffs.
Episode: S2025 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Philip K. Howard and Will Marshall
Philip K. Howard and Will Marshall discuss Trump's deep state blitz, DOGE, and advice for Elon Musk.
Episode: S2025 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Richard Carmona
Richard Carmona discusses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and how to prepare for the next pandemic.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 26:46
Watch 25:56
Firing Line
James Carville and Mike Murphy
James Carville and Mike Murphy discuss the fallout from the 2024 election and Trump's second term.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 25:56
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Newt Gingrich
Newt Gingrich discusses his new documentary and makes a conservative case for legal immigration.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Juan Williams
Juan Williams discusses what he sees as a second civil rights movement and the backlash against it.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada discuss Lukashenko’s dictatorship.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt discusses his book, "The Anxious Generation," and Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland weighs in on diversity in ballet and the future of the art form.
Episode: S2024 E52 | 26:46