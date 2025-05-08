Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning

Extras
In the Lewiston shooting's aftermath, healing and recovery is taking many forms.
Four members of Maine's deaf community died in the Lewiston shooting.
The politics of guns in Maine and “yellow flag” laws, which shaped the Lewiston response.
How did Army Reserve leaders respond to warning signs about the Lewiston shooter, a reservist?
Months before the Lewiston mass shooting, the gunman’s family & friends were trying to get him help.
The mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2023, was the year's deadliest.
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
The deadliest American wildfire in a century, and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
A look inside Alaska Native villages fighting for survival against climate change.
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
Investigating China’s rule over Tibet.
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
The harrowing accounts of living through the Hamas attack and the war in Gaza.