Lidia Celebrates America

Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers

Season 2024 Episode 1

Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers, follows Lidia across America as meeting chefs, farmers, and entrepreneurs hard at work trying to change, not only what’s available, but the way Americans think about food in the future. “It’s also critical to remember the energy and water it takes to grow, transport and package the foods we eat”, says Lidia, “We all have the ability to be Changemakers”.

Aired: 10/14/24
Funding for LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Taste Testing with Crickets
Taste Testing with Crickets
Lidia visits the 3 Cricketeers' test kitchen to taste-test pasta made with cricket powder and pesto.
Lidia Celebrates America
The Power of Produce: A Recipe for Healthy Eating
Meet Nicole Steele, dedicated to providing healthy food access through free produce delivery
Lidia Celebrates America
Sweet Harvest: Strawberry Ice-cream with Local Flavor
In Stockton, CA, Lidia makes homemade ice-cream with strawberries straight from the hothouse.
Lidia Celebrates America
A Feast for Change: The Celebration at Owamni
The Changemakers from Lidia’s special unite at Sean Sherman’s Owamni for a celebratory meal.
Lidia Celebrates America
A Taste of Appalachia: Rabbit Food Reimagined
In Middletown, VA, Lidia teams up with chef Kari Rushing to elevate Appalachian cuisine's image.
Lidia Celebrates America
The Indigenous Cuisine of a James Beard Chef
Lidia meets James Beard winner Sean Sherman to sample the fare at his upscale restaurant, Owamni.
Lidia Cooks Mussels Triestina
Lidia Cooks Mussels Triestina
Today Lidia is making Mussels Triestina, a simple ten-minute dish.
A Table of the World
A Table of the World
Lidia organizes a potluck-style meal where immigrants share cuisine from their cultures.
Lidia Celebrates America
Gumbo: A Nigerian and American Southern Comfort Food Style
Toyin Alli brings Gumbo to the potluck for Lidia's special 'Flavors That Define Us.'
Lidia Celebrates America
Goat Curry and “Buss Up Shut” Paratha Roti
Jeanine Prime brings Goat Curry to a potluck for Lidia's special 'Flavors That Define Us'.
Lidia Cooks Mussels Triestina
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Episode: S2023 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Julia Child’s Favorite Mushroom Risotto
What happened when Julia Child visited Lidia’s first restaurant and ordered the risotto?
Lidia Celebrates America
Making Eggs Jeannette with Jacques Pépin
Lidia has her friend Jacques Pépin in the kitchen and they’re cooking eggs!
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Overcoming The Odds
Lidia meets resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives.
Episode: S2021 E2
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: A Salute to First Responders
Lidia Bastianich visits men and women on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Episode: S2021 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: The Return of the Artisans
Join Lidia Bastianich, as she explores food artisans and artisanal crafts across the U.S.
Episode: S2019 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast
In A Heartland Holiday Feast, Chef Lidia Bastianich explores small-town America.
Episode: S2018 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Homegrown Heroes
Lidia Bastianich looks at veterans who find farming to be a path back to civilian life.
Episode: S2017 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes
Lidia Bastianich pays homage to the men and women of our military.
Episode: S2016 E1