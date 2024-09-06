© 2024 WSKG

Lidia Celebrates America

Lidia Celebrates America: Holiday for Heroes

Season 2016 Episode 1

In this moving hour-long documentary special, internationally-acclaimed chef and food ambassador Lidia Bastianich pays homage to the men and women of our military and the truly life-saving sacrifices they make daily for our freedom. Lidia meets seven veterans, who share their incredibly inspiring stories.

Aired: 12/15/16
Funding for LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Cooks Mussels Triestina
Today Lidia is making Mussels Triestina, a simple ten-minute dish.
Lidia Celebrates America
A Table of the World
Lidia organizes a potluck-style meal where immigrants share cuisine from their cultures.
Lidia Celebrates America
Gumbo: A Nigerian and American Southern Comfort Food Style
Toyin Alli brings Gumbo to the potluck for Lidia's special 'Flavors That Define Us.'
Lidia Celebrates America
Goat Curry and “Buss Up Shut” Paratha Roti
Jeanine Prime brings Goat Curry to a potluck for Lidia's special 'Flavors That Define Us'.
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Lidia Celebrates America
A Low Country Boil in South Carolina
Lidia is invited to a low-country boil for Ukrainian refugees including Polina Frishko.
Lidia Celebrates America
A Cuban Chef in Louisville, KY
At Havana Rumba, Lidia meets Marcos Lorenzo and they make a traditional Cuban dish.
Lidia Celebrates America
Punjabi Trucker turned Punjabi Dhaba Owner
Lidia enjoys authentic Punjabi dishes at a roadside truck stop in Bakersfield, CA.
Lidia Celebrates America
The Blind Chef Searching for her Mother’s Recipes
In Houston, Texas, Lidia makes a braised pork belly dish with blind chef Christine Ha.
Lidia Celebrates America
A Traditional Afghan Meal with Lidia
Lidia shares an Afghan meal with a refugee who risked his life to help the US Military.
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us
Lidia Bastianich shares stories of immigrants shaping what it means to be an American.
Episode: S2023 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Julia Child’s Favorite Mushroom Risotto
What happened when Julia Child visited Lidia’s first restaurant and ordered the risotto?
Episode: E2 | 8:53
Watch 11:28
Lidia Celebrates America
Making Eggs Jeannette with Jacques Pépin
Lidia has her friend Jacques Pépin in the kitchen and they’re cooking eggs!
Episode: E1 | 11:28
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Overcoming The Odds
Lidia meets resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives.
Episode: S2021 E2
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: A Salute to First Responders
Lidia Bastianich visits men and women on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Episode: S2021 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: The Return of the Artisans
Join Lidia Bastianich, as she explores food artisans and artisanal crafts across the U.S.
Episode: S2019 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: A Heartland Holiday Feast
In A Heartland Holiday Feast, Chef Lidia Bastianich explores small-town America.
Episode: S2018 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Homegrown Heroes
Lidia Bastianich looks at veterans who find farming to be a path back to civilian life.
Episode: S2017 E1
Lidia Celebrates America
Lidia Celebrates America: Home for the Holidays
Lidia celebrates her native Italian holiday traditions, along with six celebrity guests.
Episode: S2015 E1