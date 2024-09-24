Be the Host

There are two strategies when it comes to hosting, either making the food in advance or putting on a show! Crespelle Manicotti with Spinach is a classic make-ahead baked pasta. Crespelle was a childhood staple, and serving them with a toppings bar can be a fun treat for your guests. The addition of shrimp to Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce makes it showstopper to serve up a la minute. Be my guest!