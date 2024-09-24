Cook to Reminisce

Extras
A cookout the Lidia way - "Antipasto" Rice Salad, Giardiniera & Mozzarella Cheeseburgers.
Lidia puts a spin on these classic Italian dishes: Panzanella, Parmigiana, and Puttanesca.
Let color inspire you with Lidia’s Yellow Tomato Pesto Spaghetti & Shrimp Squash Salad.
Celebrate the fish market with Shrimp Crostini, Crispy Baked Cod & Monkfish Brodetto.
When zucchini is in season make Zucchini…Risotto, Roll-Ups, and Bread Lasagna.
It’s a fruitful meal with Lidia’s colorful Shrimp & Melon Salad and Grape Ricotta Pizza.
Cook the Lidia way with her easy Mushroom Ragu & Gratinate of Pork, Eggplant & Zucchini.
Try Lidia’s Raw Tomato Sauce Rigatoni & Pesto Cavatappi. There’s never enough pasta!
Spice things up with Halibut Saffron Fregola & Ginger Wine Poached Pears with Cake!
Lidia warmly welcomes us to her table with a seasonal Artichoke Salad & Mini-Meat Loaves.
Cook with me my Beef Rollatini, Crispy Cauliflower and Rum Raisin Semifreddo.
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Cook pasta two ways with me - Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Cook with me my easy going recipes - Winter Minestrone and Mixed Fish Stew.
Cook with me my Prosciutto and Onion Frittata, Vegetable Polpette & Mushroom Ragù Polenta
Cook with me my Marinara, Kale Salad with Avocado and Pistachios & Farina Gnocchi
Cook with me my Baked Sardines, Fennel with Anchovies & Istrian Pasutice with Seafood.
Cook with me my Crespelle Manicotti with Spinach and Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Cook with me my Cuttlefish Salad, Sausage Penne with Ricotta & Cheesy Chicken Rollatini
Let’s celebrate the Lidia way with Winter Panzanella, a Crespelle Bar, and Farina Gnocchi!