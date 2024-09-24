Pull up a Chair

Extras
A cookout the Lidia way - "Antipasto" Rice Salad, Giardiniera & Mozzarella Cheeseburgers.
Lidia puts a spin on these classic Italian dishes: Panzanella, Parmigiana, and Puttanesca.
Let color inspire you with Lidia’s Yellow Tomato Pesto Spaghetti & Shrimp Squash Salad.
Celebrate the fish market with Shrimp Crostini, Crispy Baked Cod & Monkfish Brodetto.
When zucchini is in season make Zucchini…Risotto, Roll-Ups, and Bread Lasagna.
It’s a fruitful meal with Lidia’s colorful Shrimp & Melon Salad and Grape Ricotta Pizza.
Cook the Lidia way with her easy Mushroom Ragu & Gratinate of Pork, Eggplant & Zucchini.
Try Lidia’s Raw Tomato Sauce Rigatoni & Pesto Cavatappi. There’s never enough pasta!
Spice things up with Halibut Saffron Fregola & Ginger Wine Poached Pears with Cake!
Lidia warmly welcomes us to her table with a seasonal Artichoke Salad & Mini-Meat Loaves.
Cook with me my Beef Rollatini, Crispy Cauliflower and Rum Raisin Semifreddo.
Cook pasta two ways with me - Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Cook with me my easy going recipes - Winter Minestrone and Mixed Fish Stew.
Cook with me my Crespelle Manicotti with Spinach and Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Cook with me my Prosciutto and Onion Frittata, Vegetable Polpette & Mushroom Ragù Polenta
Cook with me my Marinara, Kale Salad with Avocado and Pistachios & Farina Gnocchi
Cook with me my Baked Sardines, Fennel with Anchovies & Istrian Pasutice with Seafood.
Cook with me my Fuzi with Chicken Ragu, an Orange Spritz and St. Joseph’s Zeppole.
Cook with me my Cuttlefish Salad, Sausage Penne with Ricotta & Cheesy Chicken Rollatini
Let’s celebrate the Lidia way with Winter Panzanella, a Crespelle Bar, and Farina Gnocchi!