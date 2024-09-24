© 2024 WSKG

Lidia's Kitchen

Serving Up Pasta

Season 12 Episode 1208 | 26m 46s

I teach you that serving up pasta can open a world of possibilities. And share my recipes for two very different flavor-packed pasta dishes - Penne with Cauliflower & Green Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Roasted Peppers. I catch up with old friends, the Sofgline sisters, from Bologna, to talk all things fresh pasta. From the pasta shape to the sauce you can serve up pasta any way you like.

Aired: 10/04/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
