The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets

Cooking with Gold

Season 3 Episode 302 | 26m 46s

In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi of the acclaimed NYC restaurant, Loi Estiatorio, joins Tala Hammash at NYU Abu Dhabi to explore some of the innovative Middle Eastern appetizers made with olive oil. Later, Loi meets Chef Jack Jarrot at the Emirates Palace, where they make his signature Lamb Rice dish topped with gold flakes. Back in Greece, Loi cooks dishes inspired by her travels.

Aired: 05/16/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Abrahamic Family Spirit
Chef Loi visits the Abrahamic Family House. She also learns about the culinary culture of Abu Dhabi.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
A Taste of Home
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Loi explores the similarities between Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Simple Elegance
Chef Maria Loi boards a boat in Costa Navarino to make Marinated Tuna with local produce.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Ode to Capt. Vassilis
Chef Maria Loi brings us to Costa Navarino to learn about the legacy of Capt. Vassilis.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Comfort Food the Naxian Way
Chef Maria Loi embraces the local cuisine and flavors to create a true Naxian feast.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Unknown Mykonos
Chef Maria Loi shares the unknown side to the popular tourist destination that is Mykonos.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Naxian Paradise
Chef Maria Loi takes us back to Naxos to show us some hidden treasures and local cuisine.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
A Family Affair
In Naxos, Chef Maria Loi introduces us to a multigenerational family and their recipes.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Water, Sand, Sun
Chef Maria Loi cooks up some classic Greek dishes on the beach in Costa Navarino.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Morning til Night
Chef Maria Loi introduces us to the breathtaking and sustainable Costa Navarino.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46