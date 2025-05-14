A Taste of Home

Extras
Chef Maria Loi cooks up some classic Greek dishes on the beach in Costa Navarino.
Chef Maria Loi travels to Greece’s island where to make dishes for the home kitchen.
In the shadow of the Acropolis, Chef Maria Loi prepares Mediterranean classics.
On Naxos, Chef Maria Loi makes a traditional Kayana (Scrambled Eggs with Tomato)
Chef Maria Loi demonstrates the power of flour in the Greek town of Varnavas
Chef Maria Loi visits stunning Cape Sounio in Eastern Attica.
Chef Maria Loi travels to Monemvasia, a stunning Greek town best known as “the rock.”
Chef Maria Loi takes us to the historic Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens.
Chef Maria Loi travels to the farmlands of Naxos to cook, drink and dance like the locals.
Chef Maria Loi is inspired by Greece’s miracle ingredient, tomato paste.
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets Season 3
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets Season 2
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets Season 1
Chef Loi visits the Abrahamic Family House. She also learns about the culinary culture of Abu Dhabi.
In Abu Dhabi, Chef Loi showcases Middle Eastern dishes that highlight her liquid gold – olive oil.
Chef Maria Loi boards a boat in Costa Navarino to make Marinated Tuna with local produce.
Chef Maria Loi brings us to Costa Navarino to learn about the legacy of Capt. Vassilis.
Chef Maria Loi embraces the local cuisine and flavors to create a true Naxian feast.
Chef Maria Loi shares the unknown side to the popular tourist destination that is Mykonos.
Chef Maria Loi takes us back to Naxos to show us some hidden treasures and local cuisine.
In Naxos, Chef Maria Loi introduces us to a multigenerational family and their recipes.
Chef Maria Loi introduces us to the breathtaking and sustainable Costa Navarino.