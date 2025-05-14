A Taste of Home

In Abu Dhabi, Chef Maria Loi of the acclaimed NYC restaurant, Loi Estiatorio, explores the similarities between Greek and Emirati cuisine. Chef Sinju Varghese shares his take on a classic dish, Moussaka. Later, Loi joins Chef Mario Loi to make a Spanakopita Gratin, which perfectly blends Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavors. In Greece, Loi creates a Vegetarian Moussaka and Spanakopasta dish.