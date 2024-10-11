© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
MotorWeek

2024 Ford Ranger & 2024 BMW X2

Season 44 Episode 6 | 26m 46s

Join us this week for the redesign of an American pickup icon, the new Ford Ranger. Then we’ll sound off with the go-to leader in DIY car audio. And we’ll set our sails to see how alt fuels mix with watercraft. Finally its back on tarmac with one slick pintsize ute, the BMW X2.

Aired: 10/11/24
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.), and Tire Rack.
Extras
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray & 2025 Genesis GV80
Join us this week for the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Genesis GV80.
Episode: S44 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N & 2024 Cadillac XT4
Join us this week for the high voltage Hyundai IONIQ 5 N and domestic luxury Cadillac XT4.
Episode: S43 E50 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Dodge Hornet R/T & 2024 Toyota Tacoma
Join us this week for the muscle car inspired Dodge Hornet PHEV and all-new Toyota Tacoma.
Episode: S43 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 BMW i5 M60 & 2024 Lincoln Nautilus
Join us this week for the electric BMW i5 M60 and the affordable luxury Lincoln Nautilus.
Episode: S43 E48 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre & 2025 RAM 1500
Join us for the opulent Rolls-Royce Spectre and the new RAM 1500.
Episode: S43 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Lexus RX 450h+ Luxury & 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Join us for the Lexus RX450h+ luxury plug-in and track time with Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
Episode: S43 E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Drivers’ Choice Awards
Join us this week for the top picks of our 2024 Drivers' Choice Awards!
Episode: S43 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata & 2024 Hyundai Kona
Join us for the Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster and charming Hyundai Kona.
Episode: S43 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Lincoln Nautilus & 2024 Hyundai Elantra
Join us this week for the luxurious new Lincoln Nautilus and the Hyundai Elantra.
Episode: S43 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 RAM 1500 & 2024 Polestar 2
Join us this week for the all-new RAM 1500 and reworked Polestar 2.
Episode: S43 E33 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • MotorWeek Season 44
  • MotorWeek Season 43
  • MotorWeek Season 42
  • MotorWeek Season 41
  • MotorWeek Season 40
  • MotorWeek Season 39
  • MotorWeek Season 38
  • MotorWeek Season 37
  • MotorWeek Season 36
  • MotorWeek Season 35
  • MotorWeek Season 34
  • MotorWeek Season 33
  • MotorWeek Season 32
  • MotorWeek Season 31
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition & 2025 Subaru Forester
Join us this week for the HEMI-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and Subaru Forester.
Episode: S44 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Honda Passport TrailSport & 2024 BMW iX M60
Join us this week for the Honda Passport TrailSport and BMW iX M60.
Episode: S44 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Tesla Cybertruck & 2024 GMC Acadia Denali
Join us this week for the polarizing Tesla Cybertruck and new GMC Acadia.
Episode: S44 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition & 2024 Hyundai Elantra N
Join us this week for the adventure-ready GMC Canyon & snappy Hyundai Elantra N.
Episode: S44 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Nissan Z NISMO & 2025 Mazda CX-70
Join us this week for the throwback performance Nissan Z NISMO and weekend ute Mazda CX-70.
Episode: S44 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 BMW 530i & 2024 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Manthey
Join us this week for the BMW 530i and the Porsche 718 GT4 RS with a Manthey Racing package.
Episode: S44 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 & 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
Join us this week for the Mercedes E-Class and the GMC Hummer EV SUV.
Episode: S44 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray & 2025 Genesis GV80
Join us this week for the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Genesis GV80.
Episode: S44 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV & PHEV Roundup
Join us this week for updates to the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and a round-up of PHEVs.
Episode: S43 E52 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Nissan Sentra & 2024 BMW X6
Join us this week for the humble Nissan Sentra and the splashy BMW X6.
Episode: S43 E51 | 26:46