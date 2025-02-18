© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 49 | 57m 46s

February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/17/25 | Expires: 03/20/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E70 | 57:46
Watch 8:17
PBS News Hour
Months after Helene, many frustrated as they wait for aid
Months after Hurricane Helene, many grow frustrated as they still wait for federal aid
Clip: S2025 E70 | 8:17
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
The historic buildings destroyed by California's wildfires
The historic buildings destroyed by Southern California's devastating wildfires
Clip: S2025 E70 | 6:17
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
5 years after global pandemic, a look at COVID-19's impact
5 years after it was declared a global pandemic, a look at COVID-19's impact
Clip: S2025 E70 | 5:54
Watch 4:52
PBS News Hour
Ukraine open to ceasefire after meeting with U.S. diplomats
After restarting aid to Ukraine, U.S. will present ceasefire proposal to Russia
Clip: S2025 E70 | 4:52
Watch 3:43
PBS News Hour
Education Department to cut nearly 1,300 employees
Education Department to cut nearly 1,300 employees as Trump vows to eliminate agency
Clip: S2025 E70 | 3:43
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: White House says 25% tariff will go into effect
News Wrap: White House says 25% tariff on steel and aluminum will go into effect
Clip: S2025 E70 | 6:05
Watch 6:06
PBS News Hour
Teamsters president offers views on Trump's economic agenda
Teamsters president on Trump's economic agenda: 'They made a lot of promises'
Clip: S2025 E70 | 6:06
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E69 | 57:46
Watch 6:27
PBS News Hour
Trump administration targets student who organized protests
Trump administration targets foreign student who protested against Israel's war in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E69 | 6:27
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E70 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E69 | 57:46
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
March 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E68 | 24:09
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
March 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E67 | 24:09
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E66 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E65 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E64 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E63 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E62 | 57:46
Watch 24:08
PBS News Hour
March 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E61 | 24:08