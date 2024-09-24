Episode 1: Snarky Puppy: The Family We Make

Extras
Silvana Estrada performs Susana Baca’s “Negra Presuntuosa” with Snarky Puppy.
Gaby Moreno performs her hit song “El Mayoral” with Grammy Award-winning band Snarky Puppy.
In the days following the murder of George Floyd, Joshua Redman wrote "After Minneapolis."
See an entirely new interpretation of Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia."
Jazz artist, Laufey performs her piece "From the Start" with the NSO.
Laufey, dodie, and Jacob Collier deliver the ode, "Wild Mountain Thyme."
Cynthia Erivo and Joaquina Kalukango perform the Fugees’ rendition of "Killing Me Softly."
Cynthia Erivo enters the New Year in style with a performance of "Nothing Compares 2 U."
Martha Redbone performs "Garden of Love" on the Kennedy Center’s Rooftop Terrace.
Two-spirit performance artist Ty Defoe performs "Hoop Dance."
Next at the Kennedy Center Season 2
Next at the Kennedy Center Season 1
Renowned jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman performs songs from his new album, where are we.
Ben Folds invites Jacob Collier, Laufey and dodie to perform with the NSO.
Cynthia Erivo invites you to a musical New Year's Eve with Ben Platt, Joaquina Kalukango.
Artists with indigenous heritage intertwine tradition with contemporary music and dance.
Robert Glasper invites friends to celebrate boundary-pushing album "Black Radio."
Jason Moran and Christian McBride perform as they elevate and uphold the jazz tradition.
Ballet Hispánico explores Evita Perón's life and diverging legacies.
Hip Hop legends The Roots perform and reach beyond the stage to mentor, inspire and learn.
The timeless work of Joni Mitchell is celebrated with an all-star lineup.
The Kennedy Center celebrates jazz icon and social activist Charles Mingus at 100.