E1 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Welcome to Music City, USA

Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
The freedom of an accessible home allows Joe Beimfohr to explore his athletic passions.
Moving into a Homes for Our Troops home has given this couple a chance to start a family.
Justin Gaertner's new house has helped him restart his life and take on new adventures.
Ken Burns, Ted Benson &This Old House’s Kevin O’Connor discuss Burn’s timber barn design.
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
Lexington / Glen Ridge
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
Concord Country Cape
Seaside Victorian Cottage
This Old House
Jamestown Net-Zero House
This Old House
This Old House Season 36
This Old House Season 35
A 1920s brick cottage is lifted off its foundation and moved to the backyard.
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.
A baseboard detail becomes a focal point, and a prefabricated shower niche is installed.
A new brick walkway and wood fiber insulation are installed. ERVs and HRVs are discussed.
A custom jamb and threshold are built. Various water-resistive barriers are compared.
A trip is taken to the Empire State Building and the new plumbing system is discussed.
The new two-story addition is framed, and plumbing pipes are isolated from cold weather.
Termite damage is discovered. A high school student works as a framer on the project.
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.