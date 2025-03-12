© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Old House

E17 | Westford Historic Renovation | Welcome to Westford

Season 46 Episode 17 | 23m 42s

The team joins Charlie Silva for their new project in Westford, Massachusetts. They are introduced to homeowners who plan to lovingly restore the historic colonial that was damaged by fire. Kevin O'Connor tours the first floor while Tom Silva assesses the fire damage.

Aired: 03/26/25 | Expires: 04/10/25
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
Watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
Watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
Watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
Watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
Watch 11:01
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Special: 11:01
Watch 8:52
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Joe Beimfohr
The freedom of an accessible home allows Joe Beimfohr to explore his athletic passions.
Special: 8:52
Watch 11:25
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Alex & Holly Dillmann
Moving into a Homes for Our Troops home has given this couple a chance to start a family.
Special: 11:25
Watch 10:15
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Justin Gaertner
Justin Gaertner's new house has helped him restart his life and take on new adventures.
Special: 10:15
Watch 10:36
This Old House
In the House with Kevin O'Connor | Ken Burns Part 1
Ken Burns, Ted Benson &This Old House’s Kevin O’Connor discuss Burn’s timber barn design.
Clip: 10:36
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Westford Historic Renovation | Under a New Roof
The Colonial Revival hip roof takes shape and the foundation is opened for a garage door.
Episode: S46 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Modern Flare
The big reveal of the renovation of the New Jersey 1930s colonial revival.
Episode: S46 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Sugar Maple Revival
With the build coming to an end the whole gang comes down to help Zack and the homeowners.
Episode: S46 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Rocking Fountain
Jenn and Mark team up to install a custom-made water feature for the backyard patio.
Episode: S46 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | The Kitchen Front
Sound engineer Mike DiSalvo explains the components of sound proofing the kitchen.
Episode: S46 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Walled in Science
Building science expert Christine Williamson teaches Kevin about vapor and condensation.
Episode: S46 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Colonial Revival Revived
Richard comes up with a brilliant solution to a major plumbing issue in the house.
Episode: S46 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Swiss Mix
Zack heads to Switzerland to get a first look of how the project's house wrap is made.
Episode: S46 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Ridgewood Revival
Zack is back! The team is back in New Jersey for a project with builder Zack Dettmore.
Episode: S46 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Southern Hospitality
The big reveal of the renovation of the 1920s East Nashville cottage.
Episode: S46 E8 | 23:42