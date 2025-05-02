E24 | Westford Historic Renovation | A Family Affair

Extras
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
The freedom of an accessible home allows Joe Beimfohr to explore his athletic passions.
Moving into a Homes for Our Troops home has given this couple a chance to start a family.
Justin Gaertner's new house has helped him restart his life and take on new adventures.
Ken Burns, Ted Benson &This Old House’s Kevin O’Connor discuss Burn’s timber barn design.
With the build coming to an end, Kevin checks in with the team to see what's left.
Heath visits Keith Cambell to check in on the rewiring of an antique chandelier.
Kevin travels to Switzerland to visit one of their trade schools.
Charlie, Kevin and Tom install a roof hatch to the widows walk.
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
The Colonial Revival hip roof takes shape and the foundation is opened for a garage door.
The team is in Westford, MA to restore a colonial home that was damaged by fire.
The big reveal of the renovation of the New Jersey 1930s colonial revival.
With the build coming to an end the whole gang comes down to help Zack and the homeowners.
Jenn and Mark team up to install a custom-made water feature for the backyard patio.