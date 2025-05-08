© 2025 WSKG

This Old House

E25 | Westford Historic Renovation | Mural on the Wall

Season 46 Episode 25 | 23m 42s

Final installs are wrapping up at the Westford House! Kevin O'Connor tours painted rooms, restored stairs, and meets Cathryn Blackwell on stained glass, Brian Bilo on a custom vanity, Lisa C. Mair on a mural, Dan McCarthy on solar, Heath Eastman on lighting, and Charlie Silva finishing the garage door as the project nears completion.

Aired: 05/21/25 | Expires: 06/05/25
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
Watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
Watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
Watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
Watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
Watch 11:01
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Special: 11:01
Watch 8:52
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Joe Beimfohr
The freedom of an accessible home allows Joe Beimfohr to explore his athletic passions.
Special: 8:52
Watch 11:25
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Alex & Holly Dillmann
Moving into a Homes for Our Troops home has given this couple a chance to start a family.
Special: 11:25
Watch 10:15
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Justin Gaertner
Justin Gaertner's new house has helped him restart his life and take on new adventures.
Special: 10:15
Watch 10:36
This Old House
In the House with Kevin O'Connor | Ken Burns Part 1
Ken Burns, Ted Benson &This Old House’s Kevin O’Connor discuss Burn’s timber barn design.
Clip: 10:36
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Westford Historic Renovation | A Family Affair
Kevin heads to Williamson College of the Trades to hear how some graduates are doing.
Episode: S46 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | Westford Historic Renovation | Gutted and Rewired
Heath visits Keith Cambell to check in on the rewiring of an antique chandelier.
Episode: S46 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Westford Historic Renovation | Side Hustle
Kevin travels to Switzerland to visit one of their trade schools.
Episode: S46 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Westford Historic Renovation | Seeding the New
Charlie, Kevin and Tom install a roof hatch to the widows walk.
Episode: S46 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Westford Historic Renovation | Heavy Metal
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
Episode: S46 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Westford Historic Renovation | Under a New Roof
The Colonial Revival hip roof takes shape and the foundation is opened for a garage door.
Episode: S46 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Westford Historic Renovation | Welcome to Westford
The team is in Westford, MA to restore a colonial home that was damaged by fire.
Episode: S46 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Modern Flare
The big reveal of the renovation of the New Jersey 1930s colonial revival.
Episode: S46 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Sugar Maple Revival
With the build coming to an end the whole gang comes down to help Zack and the homeowners.
Episode: S46 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Rocking Fountain
Jenn and Mark team up to install a custom-made water feature for the backyard patio.
Episode: S46 E14 | 23:42