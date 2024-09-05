© 2024 WSKG

Pati's Mexican Table

Cowboy Life

Season 13 Episode 1305 | 26m 46s

Pati saddles up for an exhilarating ride into the heart of Chihuahua's ranch and rodeo life. She gets a lesson in roping and riding from rodeo champion Ricardo “Bubba” Nevárez and his friends, then is invited to a post practice carne asada. She also meets Chihuahua’s most influential cattle rancher, Álvaro Bustillos, at his Rancho El Arroyo, where the ranch cook serves up some cowboy delicacies.

Aired: 09/12/24 | Expires: 12/09/24
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Nectar of the Mayan Gods
In the town of Maní, Pati learns about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Ode to the Egg
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Cantina Culture and the Morning After?
Pati stops by to two very different style Cantinas in Monterrey.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Sisters, Stew, and Sass
Pati heads to two must-visit restaurants serving traditional stews.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Pioneering From Farm to Table
Pati learns how Monterrey is exploring farm-to-table efforts.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Fire Kings
Pati visits with Gualberto Elizondo, “Weber,” and chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Maestros Del Pan
Pati learns how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Magic of Piloncillo
The Garza family invites Pati and the whole community to help make Piloncillo.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The World Cup of Tacos
Pati tries the food at each Nuevo León pro soccer stadium with stars from each team.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Texas BBQ in the Orange Belt
Pati checks out Texas style BBQ in Mexico.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Revolutionary Bites
Pati experiences preserved foods that sustained people during the Mexican Revolution.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Swinging Spirits
Pati explores Juárez’s Prohibition-era legacy and two icons – the margarita and burritos.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Symphony of Flavors
Pati meets the first world-famous Rarámuri pianist and learns ancient Chihuahuan cooking.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Canyon Cuisine
Pati learns running is a way of life for the Rarámuri and tries foods that fuel them.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Paquimé & Pecans
Pati visits a haven of Chihuahuan culture and learns what makes their pecans so delicious.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Yucatán Meats
Pati tries different versions of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada in Temozón.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Recados
Pati learns the basics of recados, handmade seasoning pastes that flavor Yucatecan foods.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Flavors of Merida
Pati explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Guayabera World
In Tekit, Pati meets a father and son who both chose to pursue their own path.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Nectar of the Mayan Gods
In the town of Maní, Pati learns about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46