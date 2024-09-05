Cowboy Life

Extras
In the town of Maní, Pati learns about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey.
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Pati stops by to two very different style Cantinas in Monterrey.
Pati heads to two must-visit restaurants serving traditional stews.
Pati learns how Monterrey is exploring farm-to-table efforts.
Pati visits with Gualberto Elizondo, “Weber,” and chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca.
Pati learns how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
The Garza family invites Pati and the whole community to help make Piloncillo.
Pati tries the food at each Nuevo León pro soccer stadium with stars from each team.
Pati checks out Texas style BBQ in Mexico.
Pati experiences preserved foods that sustained people during the Mexican Revolution.
Pati explores Juárez’s Prohibition-era legacy and two icons – the margarita and burritos.
Pati meets the first world-famous Rarámuri pianist and learns ancient Chihuahuan cooking.
Pati learns running is a way of life for the Rarámuri and tries foods that fuel them.
Pati visits a haven of Chihuahuan culture and learns what makes their pecans so delicious.
Pati tries different versions of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada in Temozón.
Pati learns the basics of recados, handmade seasoning pastes that flavor Yucatecan foods.
Pati explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.
In Tekit, Pati meets a father and son who both chose to pursue their own path.
