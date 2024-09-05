Cowboy Life

Pati saddles up for an exhilarating ride into the heart of Chihuahua's ranch and rodeo life. She gets a lesson in roping and riding from rodeo champion Ricardo “Bubba” Nevárez and his friends, then is invited to a post practice carne asada. She also meets Chihuahua’s most influential cattle rancher, Álvaro Bustillos, at his Rancho El Arroyo, where the ranch cook serves up some cowboy delicacies.