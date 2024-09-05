Paquimé & Pecans

In Casas Grandes, Pati rides in style with local art curator Mayte Luján in her 1960s Cadillac. Mayte owns a bed and breakfast, Las Guacamayas, where she invites Pati into the kitchen to make chile con queso in impossibly soft flour tortillas. Later, Pati learns about another tasty export from Chihuahua, pecans, at Gustavo Vázquez’s farm, where his family has been growing them for generations.