Pati's Mexican Table

Swinging Spirits

Season 13 Episode 1301 | 26m 46s

In Ciudad Juárez, Pati joins in with a group of Pachuco dancers, who are passionately preserving this distinctive Prohibition-era culture’s traditions. Together they head to the iconic Kentucky Bar, rumored to be the birthplace of the margarita. Later, she savors an icon of Juárez’s food scene, the burrito, at Burritos El Compa where the Olivares are keeping their family legacy alive.

Aired: 09/12/24 | Expires: 11/11/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Nectar of the Mayan Gods
In the town of Maní, Pati learns about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Ode to the Egg
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Cantina Culture and the Morning After?
Pati stops by to two very different style Cantinas in Monterrey.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Sisters, Stew, and Sass
Pati heads to two must-visit restaurants serving traditional stews.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Pioneering From Farm to Table
Pati learns how Monterrey is exploring farm-to-table efforts.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Fire Kings
Pati visits with Gualberto Elizondo, “Weber,” and chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Maestros Del Pan
Pati learns how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Magic of Piloncillo
The Garza family invites Pati and the whole community to help make Piloncillo.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The World Cup of Tacos
Pati tries the food at each Nuevo León pro soccer stadium with stars from each team.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Texas BBQ in the Orange Belt
Pati checks out Texas style BBQ in Mexico.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 13
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 12
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 11
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 10
  • Sonora
  • Sinaloa
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 7
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 6
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 5
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 4
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 3
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Symphony of Flavors
Pati meets the first world-famous Rarámuri pianist and learns ancient Chihuahuan cooking.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Canyon Cuisine
Pati learns running is a way of life for the Rarámuri and tries foods that fuel them.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Paquimé & Pecans
Pati visits a haven of Chihuahuan culture and learns what makes their pecans so delicious.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Cowboy Life
Pati saddles up for an exhilarating ride into Chihuahua's ranch and rodeo life.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Revolutionary Bites
Pati experiences preserved foods that sustained people during the Mexican Revolution.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Yucatán Meats
Pati tries different versions of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada in Temozón.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Recados
Pati learns the basics of recados, handmade seasoning pastes that flavor Yucatecan foods.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Flavors of Merida
Pati explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Guayabera World
In Tekit, Pati meets a father and son who both chose to pursue their own path.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
