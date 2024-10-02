Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery

Extras
Is there evidence Maria Anna Mozart composed music recorded in her childhood notebook?
This is the first time archaeologists have found an image of a major god inside an Assyrian palace.
Iraqi archaeologists attempt to reclaim ancient Assyrian artifacts.
Legend has it, King Richard III had his two nephews killed at the Tower of London in 1483.
The official record states the boy crowned King Edward in 1487 was actually an imposter.
Two experts conduct a virtual autopsy on skeletal remains from Roman Britain.
An osteoarcheologist explores possible explanations for a nail found through a heel bone.
Gustave Eiffel had a lengthy résumé before he built his namesake tower.
Eiffel’s use of iron to build his tower represented a radical architectural shift.
A collector talks his love of dinosaurs and shows off the displays in his home.
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
A search for the remains of Black Union soldiers murdered toward the end of the Civil War.
Scientists attempt to read ancient scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.
Learn the untold story of Maria Anna Mozart, Wolfgang’s older sister and collaborator.
Archaeologists search for Assyrian artifacts that survived the Isis occupation of Mosul.
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.
Discover the world of dinosaur fossil collecting, an unusual hobby with a growing market.