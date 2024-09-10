Episode 6: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 2

Extras
Marc Warren, Maimie McCoy, and more discuss the found family dynamic between the team.
Marc Warren and more of the Van der Valk cast tease what's ahead in Season 4.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Redemption in Amsterdam".
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of Season 3's “Redemption in Amsterdam”.
The team investigates the dramatic shooting of a Freerunning champion.
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
The investigation continues after another shocking murder. Could Cobie Stegenga now be the prime sus
The team investigates the murder of an environmental campaigner on the eve of a global conference.
The team contemplates working with a criminal empire to find out who killed the whistleblower.
Van der Valk protects a whistleblower against a criminal empire while facing a former flame.
Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past.
The team's newest case involves the participant of in a magical ritual invoking a demon.
Has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is it someone else?
The present-day murder of a museum employee links back to a case from Van der Valk's past.
Van der Valk and the team are drawn into the murky world of drug smuggling.