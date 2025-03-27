© 2025 WSKG

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/28/25

Season 2025 Episode 13 | 26m 46s

The fallout continues following Jeffrey Goldberg’s report that top members of President Trump’s national security team discussed military attack plans in a Signal group chat that inadvertently included Goldberg. Joining Goldberg to discuss this and more are Peter Baker of The New York Times, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, Laura Barrón-López of PBS News Hour and Shane Harris of the Atlantic.

Aired: 03/26/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 9:02
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Consequences of Trump administration's security breach
The consequences of the Trump administration's security breach
Clip: S2025 E13 | 9:02
Watch 14:40
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is there a lesson for the press after Signal controversy?
Is there a lesson for the press after the White House response to Signal controversy?
Clip: S2025 E13 | 14:40
Watch 17:13
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What does constitutional crisis mean and are we there?
What does constitutional crisis mean and are we there?
Clip: S2025 E12 | 17:13
Watch 6:38
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why Elon Musk visited the Pentagon
Why Elon Musk visited the Pentagon
Clip: S2025 E12 | 6:38
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/21/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/21/25
Episode: S2025 E12 | 26:45
Watch 18:34
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's unpredictability with allies and adversaries
Trump's unpredictability with allies and adversaries
Clip: S2025 E11 | 18:34
Watch 2:57
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Dems split on shutdown bill and struggle to challenge Trump
Democrats split on shutdown bill and struggle to challenge Trump
Clip: S2025 E11 | 2:57
Watch 24:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/14/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/14/25
Episode: S2025 E11 | 24:09
Watch 10:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump reigns Musk in as tensions rise with Cabinet members
Trump appears to reign Musk in as tensions rise with his Cabinet
Clip: S2025 E10 | 10:10
Watch 11:23
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s unpredictable policies impact global economies
Trump's unpredictable policies negatively impact global economies
Clip: S2025 E10 | 11:23
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/21/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/21/25
Episode: S2025 E12 | 26:45
Watch 24:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/14/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/14/25
Episode: S2025 E11 | 24:09
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/7/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/7/25
Episode: S2025 E10 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/28/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/28/25
Episode: S2025 E9 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 2/21/25
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 2/21/25
Episode: S2025 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with the Atlantic, full episode, 2/14/25
Washington Week with the Atlantic, 2/14/25
Episode: S2025 E7 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with the Atlantic, full episode, 2/7/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/7/25
Episode: S2025 E6 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/31/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/31/25
Episode: S2025 E5 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/24/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/24/25
Episode: S2025 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/17/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/17/25
Episode: S2025 E3 | 26:45