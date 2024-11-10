The WSKG Sticker Your Voice Student Contest is open to local K-12th Grade Students!
All entries are due no later than 10/11/2024
Students will design a colorful and informative sticker highlighting the importance of voting.
WSKG Sticker Your Voice Student Contest Rules:
- Students are required to use the provided template.
- Students may enter only 1 individually designed sticker (No co-designers.)
- Presidential Candidates names may not be used.
- Sticker’s can not display a favorite political party or candidate
Entries can be dropped off/mailed to 601 Gates Road Vestal, NY 13850
Click Here to download the Entry Form and Sticker Template
LEARN MORE ABOUT ELECTIONS FROM PBS LEARNING MEDIA