The WSKG Sticker Your Voice Student Contest is open to local K-12th Grade Students!

All entries are due no later than 10/11/2024

Students will design a colorful and informative sticker highlighting the importance of voting.

WSKG Sticker Your Voice Student Contest Rules:



Students are required to use the provided template.

Students may enter only 1 individually designed sticker (No co-designers.)

Presidential Candidates names may not be used.

be used. Sticker’s can not display a favorite political party or candidate

Entries can be dropped off/mailed to 601 Gates Road Vestal, NY 13850

Click Here to download the Entry Form and Sticker Template

LEARN MORE ABOUT ELECTIONS FROM PBS LEARNING MEDIA

