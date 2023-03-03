Members' Choice Programs Announced For This Weekend - Saturday & Sunday March 4 & 5
The following programs will air this weekend on WSKG-HD and on the WSKG Livestream.
Saturday, March 4, 2023
06:00 am - John Denver's Rocky Mountain High
07:30 am - Elvis Presley: '68 Comeback Special
09:00 am - Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium
11:00 am - Suze Orman's Ultimate Retirement Guide
01:00 pm - Daniel O'Donnell and Special Guests
02:30 pm - This Land Is Your Land (My Music)
04:00 pm - The Mysterious Women of Masterpiece Mystery
05:00 pm - PBS Newshour Weekend
05:30 pm - Moments to Remember (My Music Presents)
08:00 pm - Midsomer Murders - 25 Years of Mayhem
09:00 pm - Exploring Ireland with Michael
10:00 pm - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. - Uncovering America
Sunday, March 5, 2023
09:00 am - The Seven Ages of Elvis
11:00 am - The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song Part 2
02:00 pm - Celine Dion: Taking Chances World Tour The Concert
03:30 pm - John Denver's Rocky Mountain High
05:00 pm - PBS Newshour Weekend
05:30 pm - Reconstruction: America After The Civil War Part 2
08:30 pm - Elvis Presley: '68 Comeback Special
10:00 pm - Moments to Remember (My Music Presents)
Show your support for WSKG by donating today. If you're already a member, we thank you for your support.