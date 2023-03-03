Members' Choice Programs Announced For This Weekend - Saturday & Sunday March 4 & 5

The following programs will air this weekend on WSKG-HD and on the WSKG Livestream.

Saturday, March 4, 2023

06:00 am - John Denver's Rocky Mountain High

07:30 am - Elvis Presley: '68 Comeback Special

09:00 am - Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium

11:00 am - Suze Orman's Ultimate Retirement Guide

01:00 pm - Daniel O'Donnell and Special Guests

02:30 pm - This Land Is Your Land (My Music)

04:00 pm - The Mysterious Women of Masterpiece Mystery

05:00 pm - PBS Newshour Weekend

05:30 pm - Moments to Remember (My Music Presents)

08:00 pm - Midsomer Murders - 25 Years of Mayhem

09:00 pm - Exploring Ireland with Michael

10:00 pm - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. - Uncovering America

Sunday, March 5, 2023

09:00 am - The Seven Ages of Elvis

11:00 am - The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song Part 2

02:00 pm - Celine Dion: Taking Chances World Tour The Concert

03:30 pm - John Denver's Rocky Mountain High

05:00 pm - PBS Newshour Weekend

05:30 pm - Reconstruction: America After The Civil War Part 2

08:30 pm - Elvis Presley: '68 Comeback Special

10:00 pm - Moments to Remember (My Music Presents)

Show your support for WSKG by donating today. If you're already a member, we thank you for your support.

