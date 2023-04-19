Expressions Presents Amber Rubarth, Dave Eggar and Max ZT

Expressions welcomes the trio of singer/songwriter Amber Rubarth, cellist Dave Eggar and Max ZT on the hammered dulcimer to the program. These longtime friends and collaborators delighted the WSKG studio audience in their first concert together since before the start of the pandemic.

Performances in the broadcast episode span from across Amber's nearly 20 year music career. They include the title track from her 2017 album 'Wildflowers in the Graveyard,' the rollicking 'Good Mystery,' a duet with Katrina DiCrasto on 'In The Creases' and a knockout cover of Tom Waits' 'Picture in the Frame' to close the program. Amber's lyrics only grow more relatable and poignant with every listen so repeat viewings are recommended.

Amber's bandmates are highlighted in the bonus performances that we didn't have time to include in the broadcast. Cellist Dave Eggar is one of the most versatile musicians we have had the pleasure of working with on the program. Over the course of his career he has worked with such luminaries as Tony Bennett, Paul Simon and James Taylor. He recently played and arranged strings for Judy Collins' Grammy nominated album 'Spellbound.' Dave's unique cello playing is showcased in this Expressions extra clip of Amber's original song 'The Maiden and the Ram.'

Max ZT has been called the Jimi Hendrix of the hammered dulcimer and his soulful and sensitive playing augmented the performance greatly. In fact, his improvisation at the end of Amber's gentle and lush 'If I Fell Asleep' mesmerized the singer so much she forgot to tune her guitar in preparation for the next song and had to stop the concert for a spell. Max has recently released his own solo album, 'Daybreak.'

If you still need more from this ethereal trio then I recommend you listen to the this month's edition of the Expressions: Director's Cut podcast. This episode contains the complete performance from start to finish.

You can also interact with Amber and see more performances not included in the broadcast during our Expressions: Digital Director's Cut livestream! Available to view on WSKG's YouTube and Facebook channels live on Monday, April 24 at 7 P.M.

Broadcast episode hosted by Adara Alston. Audio engineered by Mike Micha. Concert originally recorded at WSKG Studios on October 25, 2022

