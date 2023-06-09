© 2023 WSKG

AIR QUALITY UPDATES: Stay informed of changes in air quality from AIRNOW.GOV , where you can search your location for any changes in air conditions.
TV

Members' Choice Programs Announced For This Weekend - Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11

WSKG | By Stacey Mosteller
Published June 9, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT
Rob Houchen as Marius and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette.
Credit: Courtesy of Matt Murphy
/
Rob Houchen as Marius and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette.

The following programs will air this weekend on WSKG-HD and on the WSKG Livestream.

Saturday, June 10, 2023
06:00 am - Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium
08:00 am - Aging Backwards 4: The Miracle of Flexibility with Miranda Esmonde-White
09:00 am - American Masters - Little Richard: The King and Queen of Rock and Roll
11:00 am - Grantchester: Investigating Life's Mysteries
12:30 pm - Rick Steves European Festivals
02:00 pm - Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour
03:30 pm - Nature - The Hummingbird Effect
05:00 pm - PBS Newshour Weekend
05:30 pm - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. - Uncovering America
07:00 pm - Suze Orman's Ultimate Retirement Guide
09:00 pm - Roy Orbison & Friends - A Black and White Night
10:30 pm - British Beat (My Music)

Sunday, June 11, 2023
09:00 am - Easy Yoga: The Secret to Strength and Balance with Peggy Cappy
10:00 am - Great Performance: Andrea Bocelli: Live in Central Park
01:00 pm - The Jewish Journey: America
02:30 pm - Moments to Remember (My Music Presents)
05:00 pm - PBS Newshour Weekend
05:30 pm - Les Misérables: The Staged Concert
09:00 pm - Morse & The Last Endeavour: A Masterpiece Mystery! Special
10:00 pm - Bob Dylan: Shadow Kingdom

