Members' Choice Programs Announced For This Weekend - Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11

The following programs will air this weekend on WSKG-HD and on the WSKG Livestream.

Saturday, June 10, 2023

06:00 am - Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium

08:00 am - Aging Backwards 4: The Miracle of Flexibility with Miranda Esmonde-White

09:00 am - American Masters - Little Richard: The King and Queen of Rock and Roll

11:00 am - Grantchester: Investigating Life's Mysteries

12:30 pm - Rick Steves European Festivals

02:00 pm - Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour

03:30 pm - Nature - The Hummingbird Effect

05:00 pm - PBS Newshour Weekend

05:30 pm - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. - Uncovering America

07:00 pm - Suze Orman's Ultimate Retirement Guide

09:00 pm - Roy Orbison & Friends - A Black and White Night

10:30 pm - British Beat (My Music)

Sunday, June 11, 2023

09:00 am - Easy Yoga: The Secret to Strength and Balance with Peggy Cappy

10:00 am - Great Performance: Andrea Bocelli: Live in Central Park

01:00 pm - The Jewish Journey: America

02:30 pm - Moments to Remember (My Music Presents)

05:00 pm - PBS Newshour Weekend

05:30 pm - Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

09:00 pm - Morse & The Last Endeavour: A Masterpiece Mystery! Special

10:00 pm - Bob Dylan: Shadow Kingdom

