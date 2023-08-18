Members' Choice Programs Announced For This Weekend - Saturday & Sunday, August 19 & 20

The following programs will air this weekend on WSKG-HD and on the WSKG Livestream.

Saturday, August 19, 2023

06:00 am - Johnny Cash: Man In Black - Live In Denmark 1971

07:30 am - Ireland Made with Love

09:00 am - All Creatures Great and Small: Chapter Three

10:30 am - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. - Uncovering America

12:00 pm - Santana Live at the Us Festival

01:30 pm - Suze Orman's Ultimate Retirement Guide

03:30 pm - Nature #4106 Soul of the Ocean

05:00 pm - PBS Newshour Weekend

05:30 pm - Lawrence Welk: God Bless America

08:00 pm - John Sebastian's Folk Rewind (My Music Presents)

10:00 pm - Lynyrd Skynyrd: Celebrating 50 Years, Recorded Live at the Ryman

11:30 pm - Johnny Cash: Man In Black - Live In Denmark 1971

Sunday, August 20, 2023

09:00 am - Aging Backwards 4: The Miracle of Flexibility with Miranda Esmonde-White

10:00 am - Suze Orman's Ultimate Retirement Guide

12:00 pm - I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston

01:30 pm - Les Miserables: The Staged Concert

05:00 pm - PBS Newshour Weekend

05:30 pm - Lynyrd Skynyrd: Celebrating 50 Years, Recorded Live at the Ryman

07:00 pm - Bob Dylan: Shadow Kingdom

09:00 pm - Grantchester: Investigating Life's Mysteries

10:30 pm - Sting: Live at the Olympia Paris

