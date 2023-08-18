Members' Choice Programs Announced For This Weekend - Saturday & Sunday, August 19 & 20
The following programs will air this weekend on WSKG-HD and on the WSKG Livestream.
Saturday, August 19, 2023
06:00 am - Johnny Cash: Man In Black - Live In Denmark 1971
07:30 am - Ireland Made with Love
09:00 am - All Creatures Great and Small: Chapter Three
10:30 am - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. - Uncovering America
12:00 pm - Santana Live at the Us Festival
01:30 pm - Suze Orman's Ultimate Retirement Guide
03:30 pm - Nature #4106 Soul of the Ocean
05:00 pm - PBS Newshour Weekend
05:30 pm - Lawrence Welk: God Bless America
08:00 pm - John Sebastian's Folk Rewind (My Music Presents)
10:00 pm - Lynyrd Skynyrd: Celebrating 50 Years, Recorded Live at the Ryman
11:30 pm - Johnny Cash: Man In Black - Live In Denmark 1971
Sunday, August 20, 2023
09:00 am - Aging Backwards 4: The Miracle of Flexibility with Miranda Esmonde-White
10:00 am - Suze Orman's Ultimate Retirement Guide
12:00 pm - I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston
01:30 pm - Les Miserables: The Staged Concert
05:00 pm - PBS Newshour Weekend
05:30 pm - Lynyrd Skynyrd: Celebrating 50 Years, Recorded Live at the Ryman
07:00 pm - Bob Dylan: Shadow Kingdom
09:00 pm - Grantchester: Investigating Life's Mysteries
10:30 pm - Sting: Live at the Olympia Paris
Show your support for WSKG by donating today. If you're already a member, we thank you for your support!