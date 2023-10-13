Due to the escalating crisis in the Middle East, please note the following content and scheduling updates for tonight, Friday, October 13, 2023.

The lineup for Friday, October 13, 2023 on WSKG-HD

08:00 pm - Washington Week with the Atlantic

08:30 pm - War in the Holy Land: A PBS News Special Report

09:30 pm - Expressions: Jeanne Sperber

10:00 pm - Next at the Kennedy Center: Robert Glasper's Black Radio

11:00 pm - Amanpour and Company

12:00 am - BBC News

On this week’s Washington Week with The Atlantic scheduled Friday, October 13, 8:00-8:30 pm, moderator Jeffrey Goldberg hosts a panel of top journalists covering the Middle East, Congress, and the White House as war unfolds in the Holy Land and Congress is roiling in conflict.

A new special, War in the Holy Land: A PBS News Special Report has been added to the schedule on Friday, October 13, 8:30-9:30 pm. Co-anchored by PBS NewsHour's Amna Nawaz from Israel and Geoff Bennett from our nation’s capital, the one-hour primetime special will wrap the historic, devastating week of violence in Israel and Gaza with reports from the region, interviews and analysis on the path forward for the Middle East and rest of the world.

The encore broadcast of NEXT at the Kennedy Center “Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón” has been removed from the schedule. (Previously scheduled at 10:00 pm.) NEXT at the Kennedy Center “Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón” is available to stream.

