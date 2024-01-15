© 2024 WSKG

Election Coverage 2024

WSKG | By Stacey Mosteller
Published January 15, 2024 at 3:31 PM EST
The PBS NewsHour will provide live special coverage of the upcoming Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire Primary. Co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett from the nation’s capital, coverage will include reporting from NewsHour’s Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and journalists on the ground in Iowa & New Hampshire. Analysis will be provided by a group of panelists in studio, including New York Times opinion columnist David Brooks and Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter.

The Iowa Caucus – A PBS News Special Report will air on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 11:00 pm.

The New Hampshire Primary – A PBS News Special Report is scheduled to air on Tuesday, January 23 at 11:00 pm.
