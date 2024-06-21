© 2024 WSKG

TV

PBS News Special: CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast

WSKG | By Stacey Mosteller
Published June 21, 2024 at 4:31 PM EDT
PBS NewsHour hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, photographed 17 November 2022, in Arlington VA. Photo by Mike Morgan.
Mike Morgan/© Mike Morgan
/
MMP
PBS will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The broadcast will begin with a simulcast of The CNN Presidential Debate, followed immediately by PBS News special coverage co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, with reporting from White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López and Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and expert analysis from additional guests.

PBS News Special: CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 9:00-11:00 PM on WSKG-HD or the WSKG Livestream.
