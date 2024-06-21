Watch and listen to the first 2024 presidential debate on WSKG

WSKG is committed to providing our communities election coverage with ways to watch and listen to the first presidential debate of 2024.

WSKG will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on Thursday, June 29th. The broadcast will begin at 9 p.m. with a simulcast of the CNN presidential debate, followed by PBS News special coverage, co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, with reporting from White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López and Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and expert analysis from additional guests.

PBS News Special: CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 9:00-11:00 p.m. on WSKG-HD or the WSKG Livestream.

Special Coverage of the presidential debate provided by NPR will also air on WSKG News on Thursday, June 27, 9:00-11:00 p.m.

* This story was updated on 6/26/2024 to add the airing on WSKG News.

