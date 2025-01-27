Great Migrations Premiering on WSKG-TV

On Tuesday evenings at 9pm, from January 28th through February 18th, tune in to Great Migrations: A People on the Move on WSKG-TV. This brand new documentary series from Henry Louis Gates Jr. examines the powerful influence of Black migration on American culture and society. Watch the extended trailer below:

Episode One: Exodus (January 28th at 9pm)

Episode one of Great Migrations explores the first wave of the Great Migration (1910-1940), when more than a million Black Americans fled the Jim Crow South for the promised lands of the North, forever changing the country and themselves.

Episode Two: Streets Paved With Gold (February 4th at 9pm)

Learn about the second wave of the Great Migration when Northern and Western Black communities matured through migration and transformed the cultural and political power of Black America.

Episode Three: One Way Ticket Back (February 11th at 9pm)

Explore how the reverse migration of Black Americans to the South-driven by mass movements, economic change, and an ongoing struggle for freedom-continued to reshape the country.

Episode Four: Coming To America (February 18th at 9pm)

Hear the story of African and Caribbean immigrants in the United States and examine their profound impact on American culture and what it means to be Black in America.

You can stream each episode live here.